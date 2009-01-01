pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:38 PM
    red_al
    red_al is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Colorado Springs, CO
    Posts
    9

    Riva Waveblaster Water Box, Blowsion 760 36cc Domes

    Riva aluminum water box for Waveblaster 1. I don't see any cracks or dents, just a few rub marks. Will fit 1993 – 1996 Waveblaster 1. Asking $160 shipped CONUS OBO.

    Blowsion 760 (85mm) domes – 36cc. These were in a Blowsion one piecs girdled head that was on a 760 motor I bought. I took the head off, got some new domes, and put it on a 701. So, I don’t have a use for them. They are in good condition with no pitting. Asking $60 shipped CONUS OBO.
    Last edited by red_al; Yesterday at 10:58 PM.
