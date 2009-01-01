Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: zxi 1100 motor and e-box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 39 Posts 47 zxi 1100 motor and e-box Trying to make a deal on 2 skis, one of which is an 1100 would like to part it out. What is a running 1100 motor and e-box going for these days? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 31 Posts 320 Re: zxi 1100 motor and e-box ~$1000 Have seen some lower and some higher than that but I think that’s a good average. Last edited by Kempski; Yesterday at 10:33 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 39 Posts 47 Re: zxi 1100 motor and e-box Originally Posted by Kempski Originally Posted by ~$1000 Have seen some lower and some higher than that but I think thats a good average. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

