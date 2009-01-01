|
zxi 1100 motor and e-box
Trying to make a deal on 2 skis, one of which is an 1100 would like to part it out. What is a running 1100 motor and e-box going for these days?
Re: zxi 1100 motor and e-box
~$1000 Have seen some lower and some higher than that but I think that’s a good average.
Re: zxi 1100 motor and e-box
The electronics go for about $300? Complete motor about $700?
