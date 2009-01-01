pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:14 PM #1
    TomM1
    zxi 1100 motor and e-box

    Trying to make a deal on 2 skis, one of which is an 1100 would like to part it out. What is a running 1100 motor and e-box going for these days?
  Yesterday, 10:32 PM #2
    Kempski
    Re: zxi 1100 motor and e-box

    ~$1000 Have seen some lower and some higher than that but I think that’s a good average.
  Yesterday, 10:40 PM #3
    TomM1
    Re: zxi 1100 motor and e-box

    Quote Originally Posted by Kempski View Post
    ~$1000 Have seen some lower and some higher than that but I think thats a good average.
    The electronics go for about $300? Complete motor about $700?
