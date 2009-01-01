pxctoday

    1990 580 oil check valve HELP

    Is there some kind of inline check valve I can put in my oil line between the tank and pump. I think the original check valve must be weak and I am having trouble with the crank case loading up when the machine sits for a while
    Re: 1990 580 oil check valve HELP

    It is the center crank seals that are leaking & requires a crank rebuild to fix.

    There are 2 fat oil lines that go to the motor from the oil tank on the intake side of the motor you can "pinch" off those lines to keep the pressure from the tank filling the motor. Remove the clamps when you use it.
