pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:15 PM #1
    superhondaz50
    superhondaz50 is online now
    PWCToday Guru superhondaz50's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Apple Valley
    Age
    32
    Posts
    440

    WTS Keihin CDK2 carb and flame arrestor off a 750ss

    CDK2, 40mm Keihin with factory flame arrrsarr. Was rebuilt with a genuine Keihin carb kit last summer. Ski was t-boned and totalled, so I'm selling off the remaining usable parts. $80 shipped.
    PP F&F or USPS MO.

    Will get pics up this weekend

    Thanks
    Last edited by superhondaz50; Today at 12:15 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 