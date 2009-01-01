|
PWCToday Guru
WTS Keihin CDK2 carb and flame arrestor off a 750ss
CDK2, 40mm Keihin with factory flame arrrsarr. Was rebuilt with a genuine Keihin carb kit last summer. Ski was t-boned and totalled, so I'm selling off the remaining usable parts. $80 shipped.
PP F&F or USPS MO.
Will get pics up this weekend
Thanks
