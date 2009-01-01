Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WSM aftemarket 66vOO cylinder for sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2013 Location Bennettsville, SC Age 47 Posts 344 WSM aftemarket 66vOO cylinder for sale Hello all, I have a WSM replacement cylinder for the 66v for sale. Cylinder in great condition, ready to install. Will replace the 1200r cylinders, will not replace 800's. Cylinder is standard bore, Nikasil coated, not steel sleeve. $100 plus shipping to your door. Makes a great low cost alternative to replacing a bad jug. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

