pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #1
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    32

    Are reeds important?

    Hi i just put a 750 motor onto my x2 and Im about to put Sxr carbs on it and i want to know are reeds worth it, what kind of difference do the aftermarket reeds make, and if they are worth it what would you recommend for a recreational rider.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:12 AM #2
    trinhnghi33030
    trinhnghi33030 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    trinhnghi33030
    Age
    48
    Posts
    9

    Re: Are reeds important?

    chung cÆ° TNR Goldmark City 136 Há» TÃ¹ng Máº*u Äá»c quyá»n phÃ¢n phá»i toÃ* Äáº¹p nháº¥t dá»± Ã¡n chung cÆ° TNR Sky Park 136 Há» TÃ¹ng Máº*u
    - Há» trá»£ vay 70% vá»i lÃ£i suáº¥t 0% trong vÃ²ng 18 thÃ¡ng.
    - Chá» cáº§n cÃ³ trong tay 580 triá»u ÄÃ£ cÃ³ cÆ¡ há»i sá» há»¯u cÄn há» táº¡i TNR Sky Park.
    - Chiáº¿t kháº¥u lÃªn Äáº¿n 5% giÃ¡ trá» cÄn há».
    - Chuyáº¿n du lá»ch Singapore trá» giÃ¡ 30.000.000vnÄ cho 50 khÃ¡ch Äáº§u tiÃªn.
    - CÆ¡ há»i bá»c thÄm trÃºng thÆ°á»ng lÃªn tá»i 2,5 tá»· cho 200 khÃ¡ch hÃ*ng Äáº§u tiÃªn.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 