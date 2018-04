Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tripple conversion ski Impellers #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2003 Location Minnesota Age 34 Posts 2,011 Tripple conversion ski Impellers 144mm Solas Large Hub YQ-CD-16/23 (New in box with tool and nose cone) - $190.00 shipped

144mm Skat-trak 17/22 C75 (Like new condition- used for testing)- $195.00 shipped



Shipped prices assume you are in one of the continental 48 states.



FE000852-37D7-4EB8-9F84-04A716C6E1B2.jpegA700742D-188B-4157-92BC-C67490365E9B.jpeg25A5113B-B13E-402E-BDED-E10FAE3DB7E6.jpeg



SUR # 31



http://www.true-performance.net/

