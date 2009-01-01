|
|
-
anybody have pics of shaved hood venting?
decided on shaving my hood but cant really find any details on how guys ran their vent tubes. any pics or help would be great.
-
Re: anybody have pics of shaved hood venting?
TNR Sky Park Äá»c quyá»n phÃ¢n phá»i toÃ* Äáº¹p nháº¥t dá»± Ã¡n TNR Goldmark City
- Há» trá»£ vay 70% vá»i lÃ£i suáº¥t 0% trong vÃ²ng 18 thÃ¡ng.
- Chá» cáº§n cÃ³ trong tay 580 triá»u ÄÃ£ cÃ³ cÆ¡ há»i sá» há»¯u cÄn há» táº¡i chung cÆ° TNR Goldmark City 136 Há» TÃ¹ng Máº*u.
- Chiáº¿t kháº¥u lÃªn Äáº¿n 5% giÃ¡ trá» cÄn há».
- Chuyáº¿n du lá»ch Singapore trá» giÃ¡ 30.000.000vnÄ cho 50 khÃ¡ch Äáº§u tiÃªn.
- CÆ¡ há»i bá»c thÄm trÃºng thÆ°á»ng lÃªn tá»i 2,5 tá»· cho 200 khÃ¡ch hÃ*ng Äáº§u tiÃªn.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules