Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 1991 Superjet Nose Cover and Gas Tank and intake grate #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 35 Posts 163 WTB 1991 Superjet Nose Cover and Gas Tank and intake grate So I think I got the deal of the day especially in Southwestern Ontario. Bought a 91 Superjet with a PSI Genesis Head on it. A single Shorelander trailer hydro turf mats and all for $1500 Canadian ($1100-1200 USD) Machine runs sounds nice. But its missing the Nose cover and the gas tank has a poor fix on it. Also need an intake grate for it. Not looking to spend a ton of money if I don't have to.



Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules