Kawasaki x2 carbonfiber hood

I dream skis Join Date May 2009 Location Citrus County, Fl Posts 783

Sold the ski so the hood is up for sale! The hood was made by a member on here a few years back. The hood fit perfect on my 90 x2 and has dual latches set up with stock hinge in the front. The hood has a water baffle molded in In case water gets in the hood then it will drain out the 4 holes on the side. The hood has a little low spot where u can see in the picture. I'll take more pics tomorrow in the sun light.



450$ plus shipping Attached Images 85424FD3-34FB-4A24-B75B-5D62D3D7549B.jpeg (2.61 MB, 14 views)

Last edited by tjindo16; Today at 07:40 PM .

