I was on the river in my 04. Honda aquatrax turbo. Suddenly the speed dropped to max 20 mph. When i returned to the dock i checked the turbo it was destroyed on the inside compressor wheel and bearings toast. When i got home i removed the turbo and water gushed out from the exhaust side. Also with the exhaust manifold installed i connected the water hose to the hose connector on the exhaust side of the turbo housing. Water was gushing out to the inside where the turbine space is. Is this normal?. I have massive amount of water in the crankcase. Does this sound like a head gasket or manifold problem? Thanks for anyone who has advise...

