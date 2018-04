Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Worx vs aquavain intake grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 14 Posts 63 Worx vs aquavain intake grate I have a 2000 ultra 150 and I canít decide between a worx or an aquavain intake grate, I ride in 2-3ft chop from the boat wakes on lake Travis. Which one works best for that? I average around 55mph on a stock ski over it and the stock grate is having trouble keeping up. Iím not concerned about how much speed I scrub off on the top speed, just which one works better for the chop.thanks for yíalls input!! ultra 150 lake travis texas Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

