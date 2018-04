Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My First ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location iowa Age 38 Posts 14 My First ski I picked up a 92 kawi 750sx. Iím doing a rebuild and had a few questions. It will be a stock motor and exhaust.

1 what would be a good impeller is and make for playing around and trying to work out some trick.

2 what is a good intake grate that will improve performance as well.

Iím not looking to break the bank but looking for good all around. Also is there any diy things guys can do as well.

