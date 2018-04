Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Personal preference on goggle tint #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 58 Personal preference on goggle tint Hello, I was curious as to what every ones person preference is on goggle tint for riding? I typically wear clear lens goggles or just wear my sunglasses when riding. I have heard of a certain goggle tint helps rid of shadows in the water. I was thinking about going with a tint like my sunglasses but do not want it to be to dark.. I am also curious to hear why people like the lens they have chosen to ride with.

Thank you in advance! 93' 750sx #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 54 Posts 145 Re: Personal preference on goggle tint I personally just use a $15/20 PR of polarized wrap a round sunglasses with a floating cord. They cut the glare enough to see much better. I use an amber pr on cloudy/overcast days and dark on the sunny days

Old fishermans trick: amber/brown lenses in shallow water blue/grey in deep water. Helps you read the water depth provided they are polarized

