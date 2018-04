Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MINT Blowsion Bilge Switch with Universal Bar Mount Bracket #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location MA / ME Posts 11 MINT Blowsion Bilge Switch with Universal Bar Mount Bracket For sale I have a Blowsion bilge switch with universal bar mount bracket. Used for 1.5 months in a fresh water lake.





$65 shipped and paypalled in lower 48. Attached Images IMG_8405.JPG (2.61 MB, 9 views)

