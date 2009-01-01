Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riva Extended Steering Nozzles #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2003 Location Minnesota Age 34 Posts 2,009 Riva Extended Steering Nozzles Black Riva extended steering nozzle with 65V Trim Ring - $100.00 shipped

Or $150.00 shipped with stock 65V reduction nozzle.



Gray Riva extended steering nozzle with 62T trim ring - $100.00 shipped

Or $150.00 shipped with bored 62T (86.5mm) reductin nozzle.



Both pictured with reduction nozzles.



Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.



C4BCEE34-69E4-4CBA-B9CF-624D7AE2F087.jpegB3933DD1-F771-4991-B46B-12EEC5DECEF8.jpeg9145F1DD-A4E3-499A-A6CD-3967079F4267.jpegD960D64C-A29C-4EBF-A15C-F71C442AEE0B.jpeg



SUR # 31



http://www.true-performance.net/

