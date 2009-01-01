Black Riva extended steering nozzle with 65V Trim Ring - $100.00 shipped
Or $150.00 shipped with stock 65V reduction nozzle.
Gray Riva extended steering nozzle with 62T trim ring - $100.00 shipped
Or $150.00 shipped with bored 62T (86.5mm) reductin nozzle.
Both pictured with reduction nozzles.
Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.
