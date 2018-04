Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Atmospheric sensor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 47 Posts 5 Atmospheric sensor I have a 1998 stx 900 that i had to pull the motor out tonreplace the stator. After i had it out an going theough the wiring i came across a sensor which after much investigation i found it to be an atmospheric sensor. I dont know where it goes an wondering what it does? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules