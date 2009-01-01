pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:54 PM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    948

    Kawi 440 pump and Driveshaft. Fresh water

    Pump is perfect, zero damage or swelling. If your going to take the time to blueprint one of these and throw it in a conversion. Why not start with a perfect part. 60.00 shipped to you. Also have a 440 Driveshaft same condition zero defects, threads perfect. 80.00 shipped to you. Only available in the states unless you pay actual shipping. KIMG0588.JPGKIMG0589.JPGKIMG0590.JPG
  2. Today, 06:19 PM #2
    jdpilot
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Age
    40
    Posts
    5,944

    Re: Kawi 440 pump and Driveshaft. Fresh water

    Quote Originally Posted by Hydro-Mike View Post
    Pump is perfect, zero damage or swelling. If your going to take the time to blueprint one of these and throw it in a conversion. Why not start with a perfect part. 60.00 shipped to you. Also have a 440 Driveshaft same condition zero defects, threads perfect. 80.00 shipped to you. Only available in the states unless you pay actual shipping. KIMG0588.JPGKIMG0589.JPGKIMG0590.JPG
    Pm sent about pump....

  3. Today, 06:33 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    51
    Posts
    948

    Re: Kawi 440 pump and Driveshaft. Fresh water

    Pump sold going in a BA restoration.
  4. Today, 06:45 PM #4
    jdpilot
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Age
    40
    Posts
    5,944

    Re: Kawi 440 pump and Driveshaft. Fresh water

    Quote Originally Posted by Hydro-Mike View Post
    Pump sold going in a BA restoration.
    Paid! Thanks hydro Mike

