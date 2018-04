Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SJ parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 948 SJ parts Pre 08 throttle cable oem 35.00. SN exhaust through hull 45.00. Wave Blaster II throttle cable 35.00 KIMG0587.JPGSN filler cap and assembly with screws. 30.00. Sorry no shipping out of the states unless you pay actual shipping. All the prices above include shipping in the states. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules