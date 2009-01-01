Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Westcoast ep7500 Domes in 7030, 7029, or 7028 for a Kawasaki 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Prairie Village,Ks Posts 1 Westcoast ep7500 Domes in 7030, 7029, or 7028 for a Kawasaki 650 I am looking to buy some West coast ep7500 domes for a Kawasaki 650. I need the numbers to be 7030, 7029 or 7028 on top of the domes. I also have a set of Westcoast domes for the same ep7500 head that only have about a week of run time they are for a 750 in a 7526. That I will trade for some 650 domes. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules