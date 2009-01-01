|
Westcoast ep7500 Domes in 7030, 7029, or 7028 for a Kawasaki 650
I am looking to buy some West coast ep7500 domes for a Kawasaki 650. I need the numbers to be 7030, 7029 or 7028 on top of the domes. I also have a set of Westcoast domes for the same ep7500 head that only have about a week of run time they are for a 750 in a 7526. That I will trade for some 650 domes.
