Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 800xl won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location orlando Posts 25 2000 800xl won't start Hello folks, I have a 2000 800xl that has sat with a blown Piston for seven years or better. I have just redone the top end and have 160 and 165psi respectively. I have drained all the old fuel and replaced with fresh. I replaced all fuel lines and oil lines and rebuilt carbs. I put it back together and it won't start. Here is a list of what I know...



Battery is new and fully charged... 11.4 on with load tester

Fuel is reaching carbs can see it in the lines including accelerator pump.

Oil is making it to the carbs, can see it as well.

Brand new plugs...NGK Br8es I think is the model



After cranking for about 30 seconds there is a strong smell of fuel in engine bay and some sort of vapor cloud that becomes visible. Pull plugs and they are wet. Tried to check spark with tester, but they don't fit in the boots, lay plugs on head and they spark. Thought maybe reeds were messed up but they appear fine. No light coming through the ends, they move freely nothing is stuck. They are also wet with fuel. I am puzzled as to where to go from here... Any suggestions would be appreciated...thx

