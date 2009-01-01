|
Where to put inline fuel filter (650sx single carb)
Hi all,
I am considering putting an inline fuel filter on the fuel system of my project 650sx that i have completely redone. its an 89 but i have a 38mm CDK2 on it (so a built in fuel pump). I originally had it put between the fuel selector and the carb itself, but it always had air in it and i dont know if that would effect carb operation.
Should i just forgo the filter (it has the tank filters and the lil screen on the carb internals). But its nice to be able to see fuel flow.
~ND4
