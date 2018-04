Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Houston, TX Age 49 Posts 32 Impeller I have a 1986 JS 550 with a piston port motor. It is rebuilt with 155 in each hole. I have a milled head, full length Coffman pipe and water box. I am running a SBN 44 also. I have a Skat Track 16 in it now. I am looking for a little more low end. Should I put a 15 in it or 13/16 or 13/18.





I would go 15 or 13/16, trial and error, had basically the same setup in my old '86 with skat 16 only difference is I had the Coffman halfpipe, a lot of bottom end!

I'd put a 14/19 in it and tear it up and if need be, bore the nozzle for a little more. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

