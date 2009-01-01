Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Experiences with Your EMM Repair Service. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 125 Experiences with Your EMM Repair Service. I have an EMM that needs to be repaired on an '03 MSX 140. I have spoken with a couple service providers, but, I see several EMM repair services out there. Who did you have repair your EMM, and how would you rate the experience?

Please only respond if you actually had a repair done.

Thanks

