Experiences with Your EMM Repair Service.
I have an EMM that needs to be repaired on an '03 MSX 140. I have spoken with a couple service providers, but, I see several EMM repair services out there. Who did you have repair your EMM, and how would you rate the experience?
Please only respond if you actually had a repair done.
Thanks
Terry
