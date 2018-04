Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda ecu New Orleans area #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 22 Posts 5 Honda ecu New Orleans area Finally got to take my ski out. 200yards full throttle I got a code. Read code and what do you know code 25. I am wondering if anyone in or close to New Orleans area would be willing to meet up and let me try there ecu to verify that it is the problem before making a decision on what to do.



