Kawasaki big pin 750 motor w/ ebox
Kawasaki 750 cc Big pin motor from 1995 zxi 750.
Short block w/ starter , ebox , stator ,bedplate (no exhaust manifold) 550 shipped.
+ add carbs 600 shipped
paint is overall in good condition, good compression 140/150, has some light surface rust on cylinders and some light pitting on the tops of the pistons (look at close up pics). carbs would need to be rebuilt
honestly don't know the hours but the motor seems pretty tight and turns over strong.
20180326_180610.jpg20180326_180624.jpg20180326_180945.jpg20180326_181002.jpg20180326_181047.jpg
