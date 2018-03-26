pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:07 PM #1
    dannyf
    dannyf is offline
    PWCToday Regular dannyf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Miami
    Age
    26
    Posts
    80

    Kawasaki big pin 750 motor w/ ebox

    Kawasaki 750 cc Big pin motor from 1995 zxi 750.

    Short block w/ starter , ebox , stator ,bedplate (no exhaust manifold) 550 shipped.
    + add carbs 600 shipped

    paint is overall in good condition, good compression 140/150, has some light surface rust on cylinders and some light pitting on the tops of the pistons (look at close up pics). carbs would need to be rebuilt

    honestly don't know the hours but the motor seems pretty tight and turns over strong.

    20180326_180610.jpg20180326_180624.jpg20180326_180945.jpg20180326_181002.jpg20180326_181047.jpg
    Last edited by dannyf; Today at 03:08 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 