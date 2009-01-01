pxctoday

  Today, 02:28 PM
    cfast
    1997 GTX possible purchase

    Looking for a second ski and found a 97 gtx with only 52 hours on it and looks from the pics like has been well taken care of. Comes with trailer and guy is asking 2k what is a realistic price I should offer for this and what do I need to check over prior to purchase. Any common issues with these or are they pretty reliable I just need something simple kids can take out probably won't get more than 40hrs year.

    Also have a 98 gti that found in great shape but not sure on hours would it be a better purchase it is priced at 1700 with trailer.
  Today, 02:33 PM
    ankeneyou
    Re: 1997 GTX possible purchase

    Depends on your market. $2k is a good price for a nice 3 seater with trailer around me. I've actually seen 96/97 GTXs go for 2-2400 in spring and early summer. I paid 1900 for mine 2 years ago with 100 hours and it looks close to new.

  Today, 02:36 PM
    ankeneyou
    Re: 1997 GTX possible purchase

    GTIs are nice reliable skis but lacking in power. you'll see 44 mph or so on a grind vs 53 or so on a gtx. I actually sold my 97 GTI to get a 97 GTX.

    There is slightly less maintenance not having RAVE valves on the 717 though.

  Today, 03:01 PM
    cfast
    Re: 1997 GTX possible purchase

    Thanks are there some better reccomendations for 3 seater that will be in the sub 2k range?
  Today, 03:05 PM
    ankeneyou
    Re: 1997 GTX possible purchase

    Honestly the 96 and 97 787 carbureted GTXs are some of the most sought after skis. Good power along with reliability over the later 951 powered gtxs. They made 787 fuel injected skis later that were better on fuel, but much more complicated and expensive to fix if something went wrong.

    You won't find any of the 130/155 4tecs sub 2k, so a GTX is probably your best bet.

  Today, 03:14 PM
    cfast
    Re: 1997 GTX possible purchase

    Wish weather would warm up so could actually test drive it but we just got more snow. On the gtx he said compression last year was 145 both cylinders. Were right at 1k elevation and not sure how accurate gauge he used. Hopefully can go take a look at it this weekend.
