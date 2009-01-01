Looking for a second ski and found a 97 gtx with only 52 hours on it and looks from the pics like has been well taken care of. Comes with trailer and guy is asking 2k what is a realistic price I should offer for this and what do I need to check over prior to purchase. Any common issues with these or are they pretty reliable I just need something simple kids can take out probably won't get more than 40hrs year.
Also have a 98 gti that found in great shape but not sure on hours would it be a better purchase it is priced at 1700 with trailer.