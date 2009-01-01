Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1997 GTX possible purchase #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Missouri Posts 8 1997 GTX possible purchase Looking for a second ski and found a 97 gtx with only 52 hours on it and looks from the pics like has been well taken care of. Comes with trailer and guy is asking 2k what is a realistic price I should offer for this and what do I need to check over prior to purchase. Any common issues with these or are they pretty reliable I just need something simple kids can take out probably won't get more than 40hrs year.



Also have a 98 gti that found in great shape but not sure on hours would it be a better purchase it is priced at 1700 with trailer. Last edited by cfast; Today at 02:31 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 37 Posts 247 Re: 1997 GTX possible purchase Depends on your market. $2k is a good price for a nice 3 seater with trailer around me. I've actually seen 96/97 GTXs go for 2-2400 in spring and early summer. I paid 1900 for mine 2 years ago with 100 hours and it looks close to new.



There is slightly less maintenance not having RAVE valves on the 717 though.



You won't find any of the 130/155 4tecs sub 2k, so a GTX is probably your best bet.



