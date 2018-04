Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Westcoast Sidedraft 44 Intake #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 411 WTB Westcoast Sidedraft 44 Intake WTB one of those water sucking engine bay soiling flame arrestor hating Westcoast sidedraft intake manifold for 440/550 that are discarded for paperweights. Possibly one of the polished one? Not looking to spend single 44 price but the I canít give away dual 650 manifold price. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

