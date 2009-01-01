Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe w/Timing Advance and Microtouch Water Injection #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 200 Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe w/Timing Advance and Microtouch Water Injection Selling a Coffman ZXI pipe for 1100. The Microtouch does work. The solenoid was actually rebuilt. The head pipe isn't super pretty but, it's solid. Will need new couplers. I have not pressure tested this pipe and I am not going to. The timing advance plate and hardware are included. Missing one lord mount, the other is probably in need of replacement. Looking to get $750 for it. PM for more info. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 200 Re: Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe w/Timing Advance and Microtouch Water Injection Might trade for some Novi 48's. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mmcahow Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules