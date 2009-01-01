pxctoday

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 11:31 AM #1
    Supdood
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    200

    Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe w/Timing Advance and Microtouch Water Injection

    Selling a Coffman ZXI pipe for 1100. The Microtouch does work. The solenoid was actually rebuilt. The head pipe isn't super pretty but, it's solid. Will need new couplers. I have not pressure tested this pipe and I am not going to. The timing advance plate and hardware are included. Missing one lord mount, the other is probably in need of replacement. Looking to get $750 for it. PM for more info.
  Today, 12:58 PM #2
    Supdood
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    200

    Re: Coffman ZXI 1100 Exhaust Pipe w/Timing Advance and Microtouch Water Injection

    Might trade for some Novi 48's.
