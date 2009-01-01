Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 waverunner 650 plug caps #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 310 92 waverunner 650 plug caps I'm having issues with one of my old 650 waverunners not starting sometimes. Are the stock plug wire ends screw on? I've read different things on these but before I cut or try to twist off the old spark plug caps I would like to know. I was trying to start it over the weekend and after several attempts I checked the spark on both plugs there was spark not sure if it was strong enough but after putting back on the boots it fired right up.



Most of the early Yamahas used a spring style that pirces through from the side of the plug wire. If the wires are long enough you can still cut them back and replace with the NGK TB05e boot.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

