pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:05 AM #1
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is offline
    PWCToday Guru banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    310

    92 waverunner 650 plug caps

    I'm having issues with one of my old 650 waverunners not starting sometimes. Are the stock plug wire ends screw on? I've read different things on these but before I cut or try to twist off the old spark plug caps I would like to know. I was trying to start it over the weekend and after several attempts I checked the spark on both plugs there was spark not sure if it was strong enough but after putting back on the boots it fired right up.

    Banjomaniac
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:22 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,909

    Re: 92 waverunner 650 plug caps

    Most of the early Yamahas used a spring style that pirces through from the side of the plug wire. If the wires are long enough you can still cut them back and replace with the NGK TB05e boot.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 