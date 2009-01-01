Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Flywheel rust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 47 Posts 1 Flywheel rust I have an stx 900 I bought cheap an fixing up. I had to replace the stator an i am wondering about the fly wheel. It has some rust on it. Mostly the outside of it the inside is pretty clean but there are some areas on the outside little raised areas where i assume the stator gets its signal from. Should this affect anything?? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Pennsylvania USA Posts 24 Re: Flywheel rust No but if you are worried I would just either wire brush it or get some rust remover (evaporust) and then spray with engine bay oil





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules