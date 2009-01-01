Thread: Flywheel rust

|
Flywheel rust
I have an stx 900 I bought cheap an fixing up. I had to replace the stator an i am wondering about the fly wheel. It has some rust on it. Mostly the outside of it the inside is pretty clean but there are some areas on the outside little raised areas where i assume the stator gets its signal from. Should this affect anything??
Re: Flywheel rust
No but if you are worried I would just either wire brush it or get some rust remover (evaporust) and then spray with engine bay oil
