pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flywheel rust

  1. Today, 06:18 PM #1
    Fyerfighter
    Fyerfighter is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Louisiana
    Age
    47
    Posts
    1

    Flywheel rust

    I have an stx 900 I bought cheap an fixing up. I had to replace the stator an i am wondering about the fly wheel. It has some rust on it. Mostly the outside of it the inside is pretty clean but there are some areas on the outside little raised areas where i assume the stator gets its signal from. Should this affect anything??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:43 PM #2
    mgusciora
    mgusciora is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Pennsylvania USA
    Posts
    24

    Re: Flywheel rust

    No but if you are worried I would just either wire brush it or get some rust remover (evaporust) and then spray with engine bay oil


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 