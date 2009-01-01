Thread: Crank seals

|
|
-
Crank seals
Hey guys, got a '96 900 ZXI, does anyone know how to tell if the inner crank seals are OK? I assume that's them between the two bearings on either side of the center rod journal.
Last edited by tvstationtech; Today at 06:15 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- kingal69
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules