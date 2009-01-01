Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 & 2006 Yamana Waverunner FX HO #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Hawaii Posts 1 2005 & 2006 Yamana Waverunner FX HO Aloha!



As a first time user/buyer of a ski, I am looking to purchase a couple of FX HO waverunners for major pelagic fishing here in beautiful Hawaii (hence salt water vs. fresh water). I plan on retrofitting each ski with major stainless steel, rod holders, etc.



I guess I am the sponsor since my fishing buddy has no funds! I am trying to make up my mind if I should buy used, or, wait until I have the funds to buy brand new (today they come with 4 years of warranty).



The 2 used I am currently looking at are on a dual trailer for $9,000 (package price). These are 2005 and 2006 waverunners and have been used only in fresh water. They appear to be in good shape and yes, I would have them inspected by the nearest Yamaha dealer prior to any purchase.



My question is... if you were me, would you take a chance on used or hold out for brand new? The advantage would be we can get in cheap, however, at what cost? Do the 2005 and 2006 FX HO models have flaws I should be aware of?



Mahalo in advance.



