Jettribe "Best of the West" Series Rd. 1 & 2 The Blue Water Resort & Casino

The Jettribe "Best of the West" Series

Rounds 1 & 2 - May 5 & 6, 2018



The Blue Water Resort & Casino Jettribe IJSBA Western States Nationals

Presented by:

Jettrim, Hot Prducts, Hydro-Turf,

Jet Re-Nu, Bomber Eyewear, C57 Racing Products, Skat-Trak, Oakley, Kawasaki, Pro Watercraftracing, IPD Graphics, JC Racing Designs,Works H20 Designs, Pro-Rider Magazine

11300 Resort Drive, Parker, AZ



This race will be livestreamed at www.surfrat.tv



There are two ways to pre-register for this race:



1.) Official Entry form will be available shortly 1.)scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, April 23rd), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form.



2.) To register online, via Paypal, please click on the link below:

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



(Link will be up shortly)



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, April 23rd!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to April 30th if paying on-site!!



This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).



Host Hotel: The Blue Water Resort & Casino, 11300 Resort Road, Parker, AZ 85344

Phone: 888-243-3360

There is no "racer rate" offered by the Resort, however if you have AAA or AARP you can use when booking to receive a discount. 1st come, 1st served.





CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area - No Charge

NO MOTORHOMES ON BEACH SIDE OF PITS. Motorhomes can park in lot adjacent to the amphitheater, 1st come, 1st serve. Motorhomes DO NOT displace pit stalls.



Full hook ups- Blue Water RV Park (adjacent to the pits, less than 2 minute walk from pits)

(928) 669-2433 - 1001 Blue Water Drive. 1st come, 1st serve, spaces are limited.





SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



Friday May 4th, 2018

12:00 pm  6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration inside River's Edge Cantina, adjacent to pit area



Saturday May 5, 2018 - Schedule of Events - Round 1

6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Rider Check In/Late Registration (Pit area)

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:45 am - 9:30 am Closed Course Practice

9:30 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition

1:30 pm  5:00 pm Closed Course Finals



Sunday May 6, 2018 - Schedule of Events - Round 2

7:30 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Late Rider Check In/Registration- Pit Area

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice

8:45 am - 2:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying & Finals

2:00 pm  2:30 pm Freestyle competition

2:30 pm - Awards Ceremony



Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!



PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. All Motorhomes will park in the designated "dirt" lot parking area behind the amphitheater, dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed, no charge for dry camping. Everyone will need a parking pass and credentials to come through the gate once you have gone through registration on race days (Sat. & Sun).



Full Hook ups: If you want full hook ups you to contact The Blue Water RV Park (located next to the pits) - (928) 669-2433, 1st come, 1st serve.



Race Notes:



All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!



Beach Area: Absolutely NO motorized vehicles on the beach, hand carting in and out only. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the launch ramp at the East end of the pits (where the chains have been dropped). Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. No extra pit vehicles will be permitted, they will be asked to park in the asphalt parking lot above the pits. Each entry and or boat will receive ONE (1) pit pass for their vehicle. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass (to be received at check-in/lateregistration). Vehicles without parking pass will NOT be allowed into the pits.



Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them).



Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.

Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $150/class/day.



Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at Noon until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



Thank you for your support!



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

