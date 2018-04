Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetpilot Boardshorts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2003 Location Minnesota Age 34 Posts 2,008 Jetpilot Boardshorts New (without tags) Black Bandito board shorts (size 32) - $25.00 shipped

New (without tags) Red/gray/black 86 Regal board shorts (size 34) - $25.00 shipped



Like new White Crown Jewel ride shorts (have liner) (size 32) - $25.00 shipped

Good condition White/purple/green board shorts (size 34) - $20.00 shipped



Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.



IMG_4598.jpgIMG_4599.jpgIMG_4600.jpgIMG_4603.jpg



SUR # 31



http://www.true-performance.net/

http://www.phpski.com/ Eric.SUR # 31 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules