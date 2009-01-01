pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:39 AM #1
    xXx Octane xXx
    xXx Octane xXx is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home xXx Octane xXx's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2003
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    34
    Posts
    2,008

    Jetpilot Wetsuits

    New Jetpilot Strike Wetsuits and matching Strike Nylon vests (tags removed but included).

    Black/Blue with matching vest (M) - $100.00 shipped
    Black/Red with matching vest (M) - $100.00 shipped

    Black/Red (L) with Black (M) Vest - $90.00 shipped (or $70.00 shipped for just the wetsuit)

    New (with tags) Jetpilot Women’s Flight Spring Wetsuits

    Black/Turquoise (L) - $50.00 shipped
    Black/Turquoise (XL) - $50.00 shipped
    Black/Gray (L) - $50.00 shipped
    Black/Gray (XL) - $50.00 shipped

    (Any 2 women's Flight Spring Wetsuits - $85.00 shipped)

    Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.

    IMG_4583.jpgIMG_4588.jpgIMG_4590.jpgIMG_4591.jpgIMG_4593.jpg
    Last edited by xXx Octane xXx; Today at 09:40 AM.
    Eric.

    SUR # 31

    http://www.true-performance.net/
    http://www.phpski.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 