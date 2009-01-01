Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetpilot Wetsuits #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2003 Location Minnesota Age 34 Posts 2,008 Jetpilot Wetsuits New Jetpilot Strike Wetsuits and matching Strike Nylon vests (tags removed but included).



Black/Blue with matching vest (M) - $100.00 shipped

Black/Red with matching vest (M) - $100.00 shipped



Black/Red (L) with Black (M) Vest - $90.00 shipped (or $70.00 shipped for just the wetsuit)



New (with tags) Jetpilot Women’s Flight Spring Wetsuits



Black/Turquoise (L) - $50.00 shipped

Black/Turquoise (XL) - $50.00 shipped

Black/Gray (L) - $50.00 shipped

Black/Gray (XL) - $50.00 shipped



(Any 2 women's Flight Spring Wetsuits - $85.00 shipped)



Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.



IMG_4583.jpgIMG_4588.jpgIMG_4590.jpgIMG_4591.jpgIMG_4593.jpg



