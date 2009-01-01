pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:33 PM #1
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    316

    750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    Obviously not ideal but wondering if anyone has any input. Ive run 650 pipes on 750s SXR wet pipe on a 750 etc but have not seen this scenario.

    Short story is I want to run the 650 this season and go to a 750/800 next season but would like to get a pipe on the 650 now. Going on a Jet Mate.
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,609

    Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    It can only net good results.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
  Yesterday, 11:29 PM #3
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,311

    Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    ohh sweet you got a jetmate! nice!
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  Yesterday, 11:32 PM #4
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    316

    Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    It can only net good results.
    Good enough for me...I'll give it a shot lol
  Yesterday, 11:33 PM #5
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    316

    Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    Quote Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane View Post
    ohh sweet you got a jetmate! nice!
    Yup...it's a riot! You'll have to take it for a rip soon.
  Yesterday, 11:38 PM #6
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,311

    Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    definitely! ive always wanted to ride a jetmate. where did you find it? i got out on the ski friday and saturday. we put in at all seasons water is still a little chilly at the moment but not tooo bad. i think its around 62, 63 degrees. by the steam plant the water is 10-15 degrees warmer
    Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Yesterday at 11:40 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:54 PM #7
    Kempski
    Kempski is online now
    PWCToday Guru Kempski's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Cornelius, NC
    Age
    31
    Posts
    316

    Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?

    Quote Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane View Post
    definitely! ive always wanted to ride a jetmate. where did you find it? i got out on the ski friday and saturday. we put in at all seasons water is still a little chilly at the moment but not tooo bad. i think its around 62, 63 degrees. by the steam plant the water is 10-15 degrees warmer
    CT. Had it shipped. Needed some work. Yeah man, water temp is coming up...won't be long!
