PWCToday Guru
750 FPP on a 650 motor?
Obviously not ideal but wondering if anyone has any input. Ive run 650 pipes on 750s SXR wet pipe on a 750 etc but have not seen this scenario.
Short story is I want to run the 650 this season and go to a 750/800 next season but would like to get a pipe on the 650 now. Going on a Jet Mate.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?
It can only net good results.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?
ohh sweet you got a jetmate! nice!
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?
Good enough for me...I’ll give it a shot lol
Originally Posted by BLRider
It can only net good results.
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?
Yup...it’s a riot! You’ll have to take it for a rip soon.
Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane
ohh sweet you got a jetmate! nice!
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?
definitely! ive always wanted to ride a jetmate. where did you find it? i got out on the ski friday and saturday. we put in at all seasons water is still a little chilly at the moment but not tooo bad. i think its around 62, 63 degrees. by the steam plant the water is 10-15 degrees warmer
Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Yesterday at 11:40 PM.
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750 FPP on a 650 motor?
CT. Had it shipped. Needed some work. Yeah man, water temp is coming up...won’t be long!
Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane
definitely! ive always wanted to ride a jetmate. where did you find it? i got out on the ski friday and saturday. we put in at all seasons water is still a little chilly at the moment but not tooo bad. i think its around 62, 63 degrees. by the steam plant the water is 10-15 degrees warmer
