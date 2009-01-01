Ok so heres my question i recently purchased a 2007 honda aquatrax F-12x it has 82 hours on it and the previous owner claimed it had a bad ecm and was throwing the knock sensor code and he replaced the knock sensors and still came up however we ran it on the hose for a little while then i test drove it for about 20 minutes and back on the hose and it never threw the code so its to cold to run in the water now in upstate NY so my question is how long can it be ran on the hose with out damaging anything?image1.jpeg