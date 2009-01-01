Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Running out of the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location New York Posts 1 Running out of the water Ok so heres my question i recently purchased a 2007 honda aquatrax F-12x it has 82 hours on it and the previous owner claimed it had a bad ecm and was throwing the knock sensor code and he replaced the knock sensors and still came up however we ran it on the hose for a little while then i test drove it for about 20 minutes and back on the hose and it never threw the code so its to cold to run in the water now in upstate NY so my question is how long can it be ran on the hose with out damaging anything?image1.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules