Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cheater Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 27 Posts 35 Cheater Pipe Cheater pipe setup consisting of Coffman manifold, PJS head pipe and custom(?) chamber. This setup came on my square nose when I bought it but I switched to a factory pipe.





Manifold is pretty clean. Tapped for dual cooling. Appears to have some tooling in the exhaust ports but Im not sure to what extent. It was mounted on a 61x cylinder.







Headpipe is in decent shape other than a crack on one of the bolt holes. Didnt impact sealing at all. Paint is peeling in some spots too.







The chamber doesnt appear to be a 650sx chamber but more like a custom job. It has a stinger on the end and is held together by a bpipe coupler. Its a tight fit but it works. Some light corrosion on the inlets and inside from water sitting in it but nothing major.





Comes with everything in pics. Just needs two hose clamps on the headpipe/chamber.



Asking $175 shipped in lower 48. Can provide more pics on request. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) TMali Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules