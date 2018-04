Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 cover literature #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Dimas Posts 131 X2 cover literature I have a couple covers new in the package, and wanted to share a scan of some of the paper work with the site. I'm f-n horrible with pics and attachments, so forgive me if it does not work. Attached Files x2 cover 1.pdf (362.1 KB, 4 views) The only problem with socialism is, you eventually run out of other people's money. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules