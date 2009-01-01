Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 2004 GTX 4-tec SUpercharged Fault Codes for Fuel and Knock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 10 Seadoo 2004 GTX 4-tec SUpercharged Fault Codes for Fuel and Knock Took out the GTX and after a few minutes got a check engine. Turned off the jetski and restarted. Went away. Came back. Jetski ran great for over an hour.

put on the Candoo reader and saw three fault odes, P0461, P0463 and P0236. They are fuel level sensor, fuel level senor shorted to 12 v or open and Knock sensor.

Is there something that associates these faults together? Like I mentioned, the jetski ran great. Any ideas what I should check? I did run the rpms up to 5000 with the Candoo connected and got no fault codes.

new rec 90 fuel.

