Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wear ring replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Missouri Posts 2 Wear ring replacement Going to finish up replacing the wear ring in my 98 770 in couple weeks took it all apart when was at kake last time except didnt have torx bits to get bottom two bolts out. Couple questions to make sure i have everything needed before heading back down. Any of the bolts need any type threadlocker when going back together or what are torque specs. Also anyone know offhand size of unlock nuts for the wear ring I forgot to bring one back to pick up new ones. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

