Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lots of Yamaha Parts for Cheap Prices #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,630 Blog Entries 5 Lots of Yamaha Parts for Cheap Prices This is all stuff I listed on craigslist primarily for local sale, but I would consider shipping some of it at the buyer's expense. It's a fraction of what I have, so feel free to ask about other stuff. After owning and building Super Jets, Blasters and FX1s for over 2 decades, and parting out 150-200 sit downs, I kinda sorta accumulated a hoard .



https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...534487829.html



https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...534480622.html



https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...534304145.html



I also have the following available for $10 each + shipping:

WR3 seat latch

JS300 motor mounts

JS300 throttle cable

GP760 speedometer paddle wheel

LX650/WR WJ500 133mm reduction/steering nozzle set up



I also have a yellow GP760 front hatch hood assembly and 2 good LX650/WR500 seats available.



If you feel like making a trip and loading up, talk to me about a package deal. I'm 30 minutes SW of Milwaukee and 60 minutes NW of Chicago. If you show up, you may also get a chance at a few of my spare 701 motors, 62t/64x cases and cylinders, 61x cylinders, SJ and B1 pumps, SN chinpads, lots and lots of SJ/B1 carbs, stainless props, electrics galore, oem starters galore = all the stuff I'm not in a hurry to bother with digging out and listing, but will offer for sale when someone is standing in front of me with cash. Sorry, I'm not selling any of my spare b-pipes, riva red pipes, pro-tec pipes, or Coffman's sizzlers - at least not this year - I've got too many build ideas for them right now.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



