Lots of Yamaha Parts for Cheap Prices
This is all stuff I listed on craigslist primarily for local sale, but I would consider shipping some of it at the buyer's expense. It's a fraction of what I have, so feel free to ask about other stuff. After owning and building Super Jets, Blasters and FX1s for over 2 decades, and parting out 150-200 sit downs, I kinda sorta accumulated a hoard .
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...534487829.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...534480622.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...534304145.html
I also have the following available for $10 each + shipping:
WR3 seat latch
JS300 motor mounts
JS300 throttle cable
GP760 speedometer paddle wheel
LX650/WR WJ500 133mm reduction/steering nozzle set up
I also have a yellow GP760 front hatch hood assembly and 2 good LX650/WR500 seats available.
If you feel like making a trip and loading up, talk to me about a package deal. I'm 30 minutes SW of Milwaukee and 60 minutes NW of Chicago. If you show up, you may also get a chance at a few of my spare 701 motors, 62t/64x cases and cylinders, 61x cylinders, SJ and B1 pumps, SN chinpads, lots and lots of SJ/B1 carbs, stainless props, electrics galore, oem starters galore = all the stuff I'm not in a hurry to bother with digging out and listing, but will offer for sale when someone is standing in front of me with cash. Sorry, I'm not selling any of my spare b-pipes, riva red pipes, pro-tec pipes, or Coffman's sizzlers - at least not this year - I've got too many build ideas for them right now.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
