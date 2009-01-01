|
Sea-Doo 3d solenoid removal
Hello, I am trying to replace the starting solenoid on this 2004 3D. I have removed the red caps and taken out the dielectric grease around the terminals. I looked in to what I thought was going to be a nut to remove the cables. They don't appear to be sided, they look round. Not only that, it is about impossible to get a socket into the the red boot. Any tips? What size socket? Etc. Thanks in advance
Re: Sea-Doo 3d solenoid removal
10mm socket push real hard & the socket will go in.
