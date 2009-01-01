Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Come on who is taking the micky #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Australia Posts 183 Come on who is taking the micky Yamaha 1200 PV crankshaft USA vs AUSTRALIA Both SBT Shops and SBT crankshafts



Location: USA Price USD$475



Location: Australia USD$763 using the latest currency exchange



Now lets turn this into Australian currency



Location: USA, AUD$618



Location Australia, AUD$995



Who on earth is paying AUD$377 in shipping cost to ship multipal cranks on a commercial basis from USA to Australia, Are us Australians being strung up because we live in a very wealthy country?

