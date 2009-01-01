Yamaha 1200 PV crankshaft USA vs AUSTRALIA Both SBT Shops and SBT crankshafts

Location: USA Price USD$475

Location: Australia USD$763 using the latest currency exchange

Now lets turn this into Australian currency

Location: USA, AUD$618

Location Australia, AUD$995

Who on earth is paying AUD$377 in shipping cost to ship multipal cranks on a commercial basis from USA to Australia, Are us Australians being strung up because we live in a very wealthy country?