Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki JS440 impeller for 650 swap. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location United States Age 33 Posts 166 Kawasaki JS440 impeller for 650 swap. Looking for an impeller for my 650 swap. I've got a 440 pump lying around I plan on using, so I need an impeller with a high pitch to suit it. Looking for something like a 15/20 , 19° , or something along those lines. Let me know what you have, post pics and price shipped to 63052. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules