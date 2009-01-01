|
Kawasaki JS440 impeller for 650 swap.
Looking for an impeller for my 650 swap. I've got a 440 pump lying around I plan on using, so I need an impeller with a high pitch to suit it. Looking for something like a 15/20 , 19° , or something along those lines. Let me know what you have, post pics and price shipped to 63052. Thanks
