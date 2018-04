Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Indiana - 2007 Honda FX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Fishers, Indiana Age 53 Posts 1 Indiana - 2007 Honda FX Willing to sell in whole or for parts. Ski ran when placed away in storage in 2013. Turns over but does not fire unless fuel poured down throttle bodies. Unit was used in saltwater. Comes with single trailer. Dashboard and various parts are immaculate. Willing to sell with trailer for $1400 or sell for parts.



Steven Cohen

(317) 437-2216



