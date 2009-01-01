|
Kawaski 750 engine sp bp shipped to V0R2H0 British columbia Canada
looking for a used engine, must be in good condition and shipped to Canada. 750 kawi.
what do you have and how much you want...shipped?
thanks,
have a bill chapin ported 800sxr.1 to 2 hours use total.$1750 plus ship.190psi
