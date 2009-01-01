pxctoday

  Today, 05:45 PM #1
    Yabadabadoo
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Vancouver Island, Canada
    Posts
    146

    Kawaski 750 engine sp bp shipped to V0R2H0 British columbia Canada

    looking for a used engine, must be in good condition and shipped to Canada. 750 kawi.

    what do you have and how much you want...shipped?

    thanks,
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:11 PM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,923

    Re: Kawaski 750 engine sp bp shipped to V0R2H0 British columbia Canada

    have a bill chapin ported 800sxr.1 to 2 hours use total.$1750 plus ship.190psi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
