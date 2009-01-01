Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawaski 750 engine sp bp shipped to V0R2H0 British columbia Canada #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Vancouver Island, Canada Posts 146 Kawaski 750 engine sp bp shipped to V0R2H0 British columbia Canada looking for a used engine, must be in good condition and shipped to Canada. 750 kawi.



what do you have and how much you want...shipped?



thanks, #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,923 Re: Kawaski 750 engine sp bp shipped to V0R2H0 British columbia Canada have a bill chapin ported 800sxr.1 to 2 hours use total.$1750 plus ship.190psi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

