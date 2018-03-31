I have a 94 550SX, mostly stock, good battery. Last summer it had a finicky starter a few times....it would turn over for a second or two, then nothing. Press the start button again or a 3rd time & it would sometimes do the same thing. Luckily the engine starts easily so it hasn't been much of an issue. After talking with a couple guys, we thought maybe it was corrosion in the e-box, maybe a starter solenoid going bad. Plus the ignition wires are taped up. So this winter I accumulated another e-box, opened it up and cleaned up the corrosion in it. The solenoid looked questionable so I got another. But the wires are a different color. Any of you guys know how the new on (on the right) can be wired up to replace the crusty one? TIA!