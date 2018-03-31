pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:55 PM #1
    AirJunky
    AirJunky is offline
    Frequent Poster AirJunky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Liberty Lake, WA
    Posts
    219

    550SX starter solenoid install?

    I have a 94 550SX, mostly stock, good battery. Last summer it had a finicky starter a few times....it would turn over for a second or two, then nothing. Press the start button again or a 3rd time & it would sometimes do the same thing. Luckily the engine starts easily so it hasn't been much of an issue. After talking with a couple guys, we thought maybe it was corrosion in the e-box, maybe a starter solenoid going bad. Plus the ignition wires are taped up. So this winter I accumulated another e-box, opened it up and cleaned up the corrosion in it. The solenoid looked questionable so I got another. But the wires are a different color. Any of you guys know how the new on (on the right) can be wired up to replace the crusty one? TIA!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    -
    Bill

    Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX
    My JS550 build    . - SOLD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:43 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    906

    Re: 550SX starter solenoid install?

    Orange = red
    White.= yellow /red
    Black = black
    Blue = white
    Will be back in post falls in 40 days if you need some good parts
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 