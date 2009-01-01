pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:17 PM #1
    Mythenand
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    22

    Sxr carbs (dual 40s sbn)

    Looking for some dual 40sbns off of an sxr with manifold tell me what you have Im not looking to spend a lot of money if it is a fair deal Ill proabbaly take it thanks
  2. Today, 02:02 PM #2
    ericmorrill
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    38
    Posts
    1,256

    Re: Sxr carbs (dual 40s sbn)

    What a fair deal ?
